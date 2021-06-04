Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Post $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.34. Crane reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $495,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crane has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

