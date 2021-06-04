Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is $0.22. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $14.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $15.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $17.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.53.

NYSE DECK opened at $328.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.49. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $353.71.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after buying an additional 267,631 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after buying an additional 186,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $204,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

