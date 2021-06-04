Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report $4.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.25 billion and the highest is $4.43 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $17.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

GPC opened at $129.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 379.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $82.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

