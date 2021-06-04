Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report sales of $378.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $372.59 million and the highest is $383.30 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $296.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,503 shares of company stock worth $9,817,909 in the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $200.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.