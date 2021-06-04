Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.80. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.23.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

