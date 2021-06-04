Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to Post $1.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Magna International reported earnings per share of ($1.71) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

MGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Magna International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGA opened at $101.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Magna International has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $103.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

