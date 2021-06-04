Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to Announce $1.42 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $283,389,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $154,507,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.28. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

