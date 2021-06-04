Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.19 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post sales of $18.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.52 billion and the lowest is $17.73 billion. The Procter & Gamble reported sales of $17.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $75.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 billion to $75.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $77.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.54 billion to $78.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $135.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $332.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

