Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Brokerages predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.12. Venator Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

VNTR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.52.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 186,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 1,673.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 519,208 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth $398,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,062,000. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

