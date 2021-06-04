Zacks: Analysts Expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Post $1.56 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $264,423.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,964,033.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $928,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,644 shares of company stock worth $1,484,071 over the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

ALG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.61. 20,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,608. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.05. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

