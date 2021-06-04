Zacks: Analysts Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.72. Ally Financial posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock worth $3,138,846 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $154,505,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $93,799,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,763 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,269. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.