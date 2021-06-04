Zacks: Analysts Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to Announce $2.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.94. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $11.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $13.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 507,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after acquiring an additional 58,255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,263,000 after acquiring an additional 129,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 433.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $120.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.75.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

