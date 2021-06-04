Zacks: Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.86 Million

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce sales of $26.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $5.61 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $5.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 359.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $100.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $202.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $84.78 million, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 280.49 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $108,906.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $3,094,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,251 shares of company stock worth $11,256,481. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,026,000 after purchasing an additional 804,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,830,000 after purchasing an additional 188,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after buying an additional 555,243 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.