Zacks: Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.86 Million

Analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce sales of $26.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $5.61 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $5.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 359.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $100.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $202.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $84.78 million, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 280.49 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $108,906.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $3,094,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,251 shares of company stock worth $11,256,481. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,026,000 after purchasing an additional 804,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,830,000 after purchasing an additional 188,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after buying an additional 555,243 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

