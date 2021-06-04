Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post $74.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.99 million and the lowest is $74.14 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $47.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $307.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.64 million to $308.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $425.73 million, with estimates ranging from $411.38 million to $440.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Fiverr International by 59.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 137.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

FVRR opened at $197.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.32. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.60 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

