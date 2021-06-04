Zacks: Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.33 Million

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post sales of $28.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $22.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $141.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $151.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $289.07 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560 over the last ninety days. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,806,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.