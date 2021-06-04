Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $4.83 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $13.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $24.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.49. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.36 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $7,437,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 713.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

