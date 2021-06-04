Zacks: Analysts Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. One Stop Systems posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSS. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.96.

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 million, a PE ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.