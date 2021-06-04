Zacks: Analysts Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Brokerages expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to announce $26.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.10 million and the lowest is $26.00 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $5.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $113.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $184.10 million, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $185.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.29. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

