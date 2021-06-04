Zacks: Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,111 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,783,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,129,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $92,959,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

