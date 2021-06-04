Zacks: Analysts Expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will announce sales of $197.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.90 million and the lowest is $194.66 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $206.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $787.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $800.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $856.27 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $891.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.51. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $325.13.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

