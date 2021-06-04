Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.51. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 380.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.