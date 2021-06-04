Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09.

UBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 698.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 90,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.