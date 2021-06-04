Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to announce sales of $2.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 million and the lowest is $2.48 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 581.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $6.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.83 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKTS shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Insiders have sold 413,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,948 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $9.58 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $482.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.