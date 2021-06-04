Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CELC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 414,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELC traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,538. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.08 million, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.