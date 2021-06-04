Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will announce $62.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.77 million and the lowest is $61.15 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $67.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $248.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $248.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $243.22 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $267.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services comprises about 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Continental Advisors LLC owned 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.60. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

