Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce sales of $84.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $88.20 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $88.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $341.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.10 million to $352.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $325.02 million, with estimates ranging from $298.40 million to $341.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMST. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.62. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $961.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 320,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 146,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 163,254 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

