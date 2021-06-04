Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.93 Million

Equities analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report sales of $378.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.59 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $296.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $200.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.54. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

