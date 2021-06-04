Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $137.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,403. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.73.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.