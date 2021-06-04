Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $137.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,403. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.73.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

