Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

MOTS opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.60. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

