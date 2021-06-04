Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.42 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post sales of $54.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.10 million and the highest is $54.73 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $21.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $250.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $228.70 million to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%.

VTNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $3,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 559,718 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 202,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

VTNR opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.11. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

