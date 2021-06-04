Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $0.96. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE WTS opened at $139.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $140.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,082,000 after purchasing an additional 385,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after acquiring an additional 297,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 121,989 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

