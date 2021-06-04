Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,823.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,773. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 698,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 112,166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGRX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 492,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,933. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.97.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

