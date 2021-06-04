Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.04. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.17.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $2,134,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 65.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

