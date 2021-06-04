Zacks: Brokerages Expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.15. AXIS Capital posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

NYSE AXS opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,999,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

