Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Brokerages predict that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post $4.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.91 billion and the highest is $4.96 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $4.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after buying an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,401,000 after buying an additional 2,034,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $209,140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

