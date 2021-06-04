Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post $40.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.28 billion and the lowest is $37.86 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $36.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $160.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.74 billion to $161.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $167.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $163.99 billion to $169.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,158,000 after purchasing an additional 395,668 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $166,229,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

