Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to announce $314.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.50 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $125.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

ENPH stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.75. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,655 shares of company stock valued at $23,633,255. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after buying an additional 427,420 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

