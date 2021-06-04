Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.64). Exterran reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $178.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.91. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,494.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 350,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $1,340,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 748,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,516 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 198.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 479,279 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exterran by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 262,740 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exterran by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 177,816 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

