Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Genasys posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Genasys had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNSS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

In related news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $449,954.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genasys by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNSS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,226. The company has a market capitalization of $180.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35. Genasys has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

