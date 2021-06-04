Zacks: Brokerages Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 297.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.46. 40,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.40. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,994.22 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.633 dividend. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

