Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to Post $1.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.52. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.40. 289,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,643. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.23. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

