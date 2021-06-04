Zacks: Brokerages Expect KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KE’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KE will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KE.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

NYSE BEKE opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.33. KE has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of KE by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,127,000 after buying an additional 2,535,744 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,752,000 after buying an additional 602,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

