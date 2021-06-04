Zacks: Brokerages Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of THS stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

