Zcoin Price Tops $4.23 on Top Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,496.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.20 or 0.07385317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $681.84 or 0.01818440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.70 or 0.00487260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00177567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.07 or 0.00776264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00468351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.62 or 0.00423031 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars.

