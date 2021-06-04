Zealium Reaches Market Capitalization of $45,486.63 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $45,486.63 and $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.49 or 0.00672524 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,422,716 coins and its circulating supply is 16,422,716 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.