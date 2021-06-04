Zel (ZEL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.00428023 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.00283551 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015623 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00157009 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004209 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.