ZelaaPayAE Price Reaches $0.0039 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $659,473.05 and $137,896.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 118.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

