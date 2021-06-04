ZENZO Price Reaches $0.0581 on Top Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $1,813.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00072542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00050181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00267665 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00039602 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

