Zero (ZER) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $24,424.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.43 or 0.00428223 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.92 or 0.00286281 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015683 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00157007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,079,033 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

