Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) Plans to Raise $43 Million in June 8th IPO

Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) is planning to raise $43 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, June 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 3,600,000 shares at $11.00-$13.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Zhangmen Education Inc. generated $613.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $154.5 million. Zhangmen Education Inc. has a market-cap of $2.4 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, CICC and Macquarie Capital acted as the underwriters for the IPO and FUTU, Tiger Brokers and Snowball were co-managers.

Zhangmen Education Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is an IPO of 3,625,000 (3.63 million) American Depositary Shares (ADS). Each ADS represents nine Class A ordinary shares. Zhangmen Education is incorporated in the Cayman Islands.) We are a leading online education company in China, focused on providing personalized online courses to K-12 students, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report. Our core course offerings encompass one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all core K-12 academic subjects. According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, we have been the largest online K-12 one-on-one after-school tutoring service provider in China in terms of gross billings since 2017, with 31.9% market share in 2020, exceeding that of the rest of the top 10 players combined in 2020. We continually enrich our service and product offerings to address students’ evolving and diversified educational needs. We began to offer small-class K-12 after-school tutoring services in the third quarter of 2020 to drive and cater to diversified educational goals. To attract more students with higher lifetime value, we also provide early childhood education services covering a diverse array of subjects, including art, language skills, logical thinking and learning methodology. Note: Revenue and net loss figures are in U.S. dollars for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, according to the prospectus. “.

Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and has 11995 employees. The company is located at No.82 Tongjia Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 (21) 6142 1535 or on the web at https://www.zhangmen.com/.

